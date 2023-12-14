US Woman, 72, Found 4 Days After Driving Off Cliff: 'Truly A Miracle'

Penny Kay Clark is currently being treated at a local hospital.

A 72-year-old woman in the US was found alive four days after her car fell into a ravine. According to New York Post, Penny Kay Clark was found near her the spot where her car crashed. Ms Clark was reported missing by her family on December 5 when she failed to return after shopping, the Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. Four days later, two men discovered her car - a 2021 Chevy Equinox - crashed about 200 yards down a canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"CCSO (Canyon County Sheriff's Office) began working with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue on a plan to rescue her. Multiple other agencies - Life Flight Network, Nampa Police Department, Upper Deer Flat Fire, Melba Fire, Canyon County Paramedics, and Idaho Fish & Game - were also dispatched to the scene to assist," the official statement read.

It took rescue teams two hours to take Ms Clark to the first responders' command post, the Post further said. A helicopter flew her to a local hospital; she suffered no broken bones, the police said.

"This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement, and it's a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark," the sheriff said.

"The medics who evaluated her on scene believe that she had been there for at least a couple of days and more than likely since Tuesday when her family last had contact with her. It's truly a miracle, and I'm hopeful that she makes a full recovery," he added.

Ms Clark is currently being treated at a local hospital for her injuries. Her family has requested privacy as she continues her recovery, authorities said.