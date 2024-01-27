US Woman, 28, Arrested For Torturing, Killing Animals Live On YouTube For Likes

Monsee was charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

A 28-year-old woman in the United States was arrested after she allegedly tortured and killed animals live on YouTube to gain more followers. According to the New York Post, Anigar Monsee from Pennsylvania admitted to torturing and mutilating living animals. She was charged last week over four livestream videos she posted to her channel that allegedly showed her mutilating a live chicken, pigeon, rabbit and frogs. She allegedly solicited more lives and followers from her 20,000 subscribers as she hacked at the animals in various live videos.

"It's just barbaric. It's inhumane that someone could do that," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said, as per the Post. "The fact that you are soliciting and people are encouraging this" is even more disturbing, he added.

According to ABC7, Monsee's latest video titled "Cooking Lucky" showed her using a knife to slice a chicken's neck over a kitchen sink as the distressed animal tried to flee. She posted the video last Friday just before her arrest.

"During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds -- over the course of 10 minutes -- to harm and ultimately kill that chicken," Mr Bernhardt said.

Other clips reportedly showed the 28-year-old dismembering several frogs and plucking a live pigeon's feathers before running the bird's head under scalding water and then sawing it off. In another video, Monsee is also accused of using a "dull knife" to torture a rabbit to death.

The 28-year-old has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Cops said that the investigation started with an email tip from the animal rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). "I have to tip my hat to PETA and applaud them for gathering the information and forwarding it to us," said Mr Bernhardt.

Investigators are still working to see if anyone else was involved in the production of these videos. In the meantime, Monsee remains behind bars on a $200,000 bail.

"The best we can do is just to honor them by making sure this kind of behavior does not continue, and that more animals aren't made victims," said PETA's Kristen Rickman.