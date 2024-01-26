WWE's Vince McMahon Sex Trafficked Worker As 'Pawn To Secure Talent Deals'

Vince McMahon retired from his roles as chairman and CEO of WWE in 2022.

A former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has accused the company's co-founder and longtime former chairman Vince McMahon of sex trafficking, sexual assault and paying to keep her quiet in a lawsuit filed Thursday. According to The Washington Post, Janel Grant filed the lawsuit in Connecticut, US. In the court documents, she alleged that she was sexually abused by Mr McMahon while he was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the WWE. She also described the "psychological torture and physical violence" she was subjected to by the former WWE chairman.

According to the Post, Ms Grant, who worked for WWE from June 2019 through March 2022, has claimed that Mr McMahon first pressured her into a sexual relationship with the promise of professional opportunities after meeting her in March 2019. She also alleged that the 78-year-old attempted to traffic her to other men "as a pawn to secure talent deals" with prospective wrestlers the company was recruiting. He would intimidate her with threats of revenge porn and make "depraved sexual demands" in exchange for her continued employment, the document said.

Ms Grant said that she was fired after Mr McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, discovered the relationship. She also claimed that she was subsequently pressured to sign a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $3 million.

"Today's complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug," Ms Grant's lawyer said in a statement, as per the outlet.

Also read | First Nitrogen Gas Execution In US: How It Works, What Critics Say

"She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership," the lawyer added.

The lawsuit accuses WWE, Mr McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE's former head of talent relations, of sex trafficking, negligence, civil battery and causing emotional distress. Ms Grant is seeking to void her nondisclosure agreement that she said she signed in 2022.

Meanwhile, according to Huff Post, a spokesperson for Mr McMahon has denied the allegations. "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth," the statement said. "He will vigorously defend himself," it added.

Notably, Mr McMahon retired from his roles as chairman and CEO of WWE back in July 2022 after he and Mr Laurinaitis were accused of sexual misconduct.