Mass vaccinations will be available across US in the spring, Joe Biden said

President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be "well on our way" toward Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity," he told a White House news conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)