US Warns Of 'Growing Risks' For Business In Hong Kong

United States warned its business community of growing risks of operating in Hong Kong. (File)

The United States on Friday warned its business community of growing risks of operating in Hong Kong following a clampdown by China in the longtime financial hub.

A government advisory to businesses spoke of "growing risks" that "could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong."

"As a result of these changes, they should be aware of potential reputational, regulatory, financial and, in certain instances, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong operations," it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)