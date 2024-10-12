US Wants Lebanon Solution, Not "Broader Conflict", Says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Friday for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon and preventing a broader conflict, as he backed efforts by the fragile state to assert itself against Hezbollah.

Blinken again said that Israel, which has been carrying out deadly strikes on Lebanon, "has a right to defend itself" against Hezbollah, but said he was alarmed by the worsening humanitarian situation.

"We continue to engage intensely to prevent broader conflict in the region," Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos.

"We all have a strong interest in trying to help create an environment in which people can go back to their homes, their safety and security, kids can go back to school," he said.

"So Israel has a clear and very legitimate interest in doing that. The people of Lebanon want the same thing. We believe that the best way to get there is through a diplomatic understanding, one that we've been working on for some time, and one that we focus on right now."

Later in the day Blinken spoke by phone with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Lebanon's presidency has been vacant for two years, and Blinken stressed the "the need to empower leadership that reflects the will of the people for a stable, prosperous, and independent Lebanon".

He said that "Lebanon cannot allow Iran or Hezbollah to stand in the way of Lebanon's security and stability".

The statement did not mention discussions on a possible ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

After a year of cross-border fire with Hamas ally Hezbollah over the Gaza war, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon.

Blinken said the United States would work to support the fragile Lebanese state to build itself up after Hezbollah's long-held sway.

"It's clear that the people of Lebanon have an interest -- a strong interest -- in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future," he said.

He also said that the United States was voicing concern directly to Israel on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"I have real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that's getting to them," Blinken said, adding that the United States has been "very directly engaged with Israel" on the topic.

