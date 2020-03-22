US Vice President, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Earlier Pence had confirmed he would be tested for the virus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Washington, United States:

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, his press office said Saturday. 

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," the vice president's press secretary Katie Miller tweeted. 

