US Vice President, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, his press office said Saturday.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," the vice president's press secretary Katie Miller tweeted.

Earlier Pence had confirmed he would be tested for the virus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

