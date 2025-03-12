US Veep JD Vance, Wife Usha Vance To Visit India This Month: Report

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, reported Politico citing three sources familiar with the plans. This will be Vance's second foreign visit since assuming office and his wife's first visit to her ancestral country as a second lady. He made his debut visit in France and Germany last month.

The Vice President's visit comes amid growing tensions between India and the US over tariff cuts.

US President Donald Trump earlier this month attacked India's tariffs, saying it is "next to impossible to sell anything to India" because of the "high tariffs". He also announced reciprocal tariffs that would take effect on April 2 in an aim to impose the same tariff rates on imports from foreign countries as those nations impose on US exports.

The 78-year-old Republican, whose tariff announcements have sent stock markets into a tailspin, later claimed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs on US imports. "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India... They have agreed, by the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," he told reporters at the White House.

However, India asserted that no such commitments have been made on trade tariff reductions to the US, adding that the negotiations between the two nations were still underway.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while lamenting the tariffs imposed by various nations on the US, referred to the tariffs imposed by India on US alcohol and agricultural products.

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up, American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," she said.

JD Vance-PM Modi meet

Shortly after Vance assumed office, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Summit in Paris last month. During the meeting, PM Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Vance's daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance. He even joined Vance and his family in celebrating their son Vivek's birthday.

Expressing his joy, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

In response, Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation".