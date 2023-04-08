US Trip Cancelled On Pakistan Prime Minister's Orders: Finance Minister

Ishaq Dar said he would attend important attend bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually. (File)

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to the political situation in the country.

Ishaq Dar said he would attend important attend bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington. The minister played down reports of the canceled trip being linked to a holdup in Pakistan's IMF bailout programme.

