After 'Unfair Practice', India, US Trade Partners Face 'Forced Labour' Probe

The United States has launched a second round of Section 301 investigations against India and 59 other trading partners - this time over the alleged use of forced labour to produce goods imported by Washington - US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's office said Friday morning on X. Sixty of the US' largest trading partners are to be investigated to 'determine if they have taken sufficient steps to prohibit importation of goods produced with forced labour', Greer's office said.

"For too long, American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from scourge of forced labour."

Apart from India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the European Union will be investigated. Israel, with whom Washington is engaged in war on Iran, is also on the list.

Canada, the US's second largest trading partner, has also been targeted.

Ambassador Greer launched Section 301 investigations into acts, policies, and practices of 60 economies to determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labor.



The USTR is already investigating India and 15 other nations or blocs, including the European Union, China, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico for 'unfair trade practices'. On Wednesday the USTR said it would investigate these nations over "acts, policies, and practices ... relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors".

Section 301 of the Trade Act, 1974, gives the USTR office authority to investigate and retaliate against trade practices found to be 'unjustifiable', 'unreasonable', or 'discriminatory', and which 'restrict or burden US commerce'. As part of that retaliation, Trump can impose new tariffs.

The double whammy has been seen as US President Donald Trump's attempt to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling that struck down high tariffs by imposing fresh trade barriers. The probes offer Trump a route to rebuild a 'tariff threat' narrative against trading partners, and to enforce signing of trade deals the President believes will be more beneficial to the US.

The US Supreme Court had ruled Trump's original tariffs - which included a 50 per cent levy on India - exceeded the administration's authority, even under 'emergency economic powers'.

Trump - who has used tariffs as a stick to bully trade partners into submission, complaining US manufacturers face higher tariffs in foreign countries - ordered a 10 per cent temp tariff on all imports under a different law.

