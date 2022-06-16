Biden's Top Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19

Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's top medical advisor, said that he is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

Top scientist Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, tested positive Wednesday for the virus on a rapid antigen test, the National Institutes of Health said.

"He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," the NIH said, adding the 81-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had not been in recent close contact with President Joe Biden, whom he serves as chief medical advisor.

