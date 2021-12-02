Negative Covid Test 1 Day Before Travel: Tough US Rules From Next Week

This will apply to all travelers, both US and foreign, said an official (Representational)

President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that toughened new rules on Covid-19 testing for travelers to the United States will take effect next week, a senior administration official said.

Biden will "announce that we are further strengthening our testing requirements so that starting early next week, all international travelers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the United States," the official told reporters.

This will apply to all travelers, both US and foreign, and regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, the official added.

