US To Suspend Visa Processing Of 75 Nations Including Russia, Iran: Report

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown in US.
Washington:

The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo from the US State Department.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported memo, which Fox News said directs US embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican US President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

