US To Skip G20 Talks Due To South Africa's 'Anti-America' Agenda

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of an "anti-American" agenda. Rubio's announcement comes two days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at South Africa over land reforms aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era.

In a post on X that took on the tone of Trump, Rubio said he would boycott the G20 talks of foreign ministers in Johannesburg on February 20-21.

"South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote 'solidarity, equality, & sustainability,'" Rubio wrote in his post.

"In other words: DEI and climate change."

DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, has been attacked relentlessly by Trump since he returned to the White House last month.

"My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."

Earlier this week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Trump's assertions that South Africa was "confiscating" land and said he was ready to explain his government's land reform policy to his US counterpart.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa spoke with top Trump ally Elon Musk to raise concerns about "disinformation" being spread by the US president.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid. The government is under pressure to implement reforms.

The absence of the United States, the world's largest economy, would mark a major blow to the G20, which is meant to represent the world's largest economies.

The meeting could have offered a first opportunity for Rubio to meet his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Trump pushes for diplomacy on the Ukraine war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)