US To Provide $100 Million In Civilian Security Assistance To Ukraine

US said that the move will help to safeguard critical governmental infrastructure in Ukraine.

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."

