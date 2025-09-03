US To Offer $1,000 Bonuses To Police For Help Arresting Migrants

The Trump administration is rolling out quarterly bonuses of as much as $1,000 for state and local police officers who meet immigration-arrest targets, escalating its enforcement crackdown.

Officers deputized to arrest migrants under a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement partnership are eligible for the payments, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

DHS said there are about 8,500 officers in 40 states in the task-force model of the 287(g) program, which allows state and local authorities to enforce US immigration laws during routine police work - a job normally reserved for federal agents.

The bonuses add to the rewards available for law-enforcement officials who help implement President Donald Trump's goal of mass deportations. The "monetary performance awards" are part of a broader initiative for the US government to pay the salaries, benefits and some overtime costs for officers enrolled in the 287(g) program. ICE is also dangling hiring bonuses of as much as $50,000 as it seeks to bring on up to 10,000 new officers and agents.

"We encourage all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement now," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said in a statement. "By joining forces with ICE, you're not just gaining access to these unprecedented reimbursement opportunities - you're becoming part of a national effort to ensure the safety of every American family."

Bonuses will range from $500 to $1,000 for each officer, depending on what percentage of ICE-directed arrests are reached each quarter, the agency said. An additional 2,000 officers are in training for the 287(g) program.

Political consultant Mike Madrid, who specializes in Latino voting trends and co-founded a Republican anti-Trump organization called the Lincoln Project, criticized ICE's bonus plan as a "bounty that would weaponize and federalize state and local law enforcement agencies."

ICE and DHS didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment beyond their statements.

The effort to enlist more state and local help is being funded by the Republican-led spending bill that passed in July, Sheahan said. That included more than $150 billion for immigration and border security, an unprecedented sum. The estimated cost of salary reimbursement and arrest bonuses under the 287(g) program wasn't immediately clear.

Historically, DHS and ICE haven't made direct payments to local police for immigration enforcement, instead offering federal grants for specific programs.

Between January and August 23, ICE made about 168,000 arrests around the country, according to published federal arrest and deportation data. Deportations totaled about 150,000 people during the same period, according to the ICE data.

