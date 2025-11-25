US To Consider Whether To Label Muslim Brotherhood Chapters As Terrorist

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing his administration to determine whether to designate certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, such as those in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, as foreign terrorist organizations and specially-designated global terrorists, the White House said.

"President Trump is confronting the Muslim Brotherhood's transnational network, which fuels terrorism and destabilization campaigns against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East," according to a White house fact sheet.

