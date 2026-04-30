US Tightens Visa Rules: Applicants Citing Home-Country Persecution Face Denial

The United States has introduced a new visa screening measure that could result in applicants being denied entry if they admit to fearing harm or persecution in their home countries, according to a report by CNN. As part of the updated process, individuals applying for non-immigrant visas such as tourist, student and work permits are now being asked direct questions during consular interviews. These include whether they have experienced harm in their home country and whether they fear returning there.

If an applicant answers "yes" to either question, consular officers have the discretion to deny the visa. The move is based on internal guidance cited in the CNN report.

Attempt to curb misuse of visa system

US officials argue that the measure is intended to prevent misuse of temporary visa routes by individuals who may later apply for asylum after entering the country. Authorities believe some applicants use legal visa channels as an indirect way to seek long-term protection.

By tightening the screening process, the administration aims to ensure that those seeking asylum follow formal refugee or asylum procedures instead of entering through short-term visa categories.

The policy has triggered concern among immigration experts and human rights organisations. Critics warn that it could block genuine victims of persecution from reaching safety, especially those who may not have access to formal refugee resettlement programmes.

Under international law, individuals have the right to seek asylum regardless of how they arrive in another country. Experts say the new rule may discourage honest disclosures during visa interviews, with applicants possibly fearing rejection if they speak openly about threats they face.

Legal and practical implications

There are also concerns about the legal consequences for applicants who choose not to disclose their fears. Providing false or misleading information during visa interviews can lead to long-term bans or future immigration complications.

Analysts say the rule could reshape migration patterns, pushing some people to explore irregular or riskier routes to reach the United States. It may also increase pressure on global refugee systems already dealing with high demand.

Broader immigration tightening

The measure is part of a wider push by US authorities to tighten immigration controls and increase scrutiny of visa applicants. It reflects a broader shift towards stricter enforcement and more detailed background checks across categories.

While officials maintain the policy is necessary for maintaining the integrity of the immigration system, critics argue that it risks undermining protections for vulnerable individuals.