US Teen's Expressions During Interview After Surviving Serious Knife Attack Go Viral

Sullivan Clarke, a 13-year-old boy from Florida, has gone viral for his unintended humorous news interview after being randomly attacked in Daytona Beach. The teen had a near-death experience when a 44-year-old Jermaine Lynn Long slashed his throat on Valentine's Day. The doctors said if the cut had been one millimetre deeper, it would have been fatal, according to the New York Post.

Clarke was with his parents, enjoying the Daytona 500 festivities. He was talking on the phone when he was attacked from behind, suffering a serious throat wound. He received 13 stitches.

Despite the traumatic experience, he showed remarkable composure during the interview with Fox News on February 18. With a sweet smile on his face, he leaned back on the chair and sat with his hands folded across his stomach.

He made faces while his mother spoke about the trauma. He even looked at his mother in disbelief when she said that he had nightmares after the incident.

Social media users have praised Clarke for his resilience and positivity during the interview. "Those pain meds were treating him right," one user wrote with a laughing emoji.

"I've closely observed this species of teen males in the wild, & this is a perfect example of how they can be just freaking horrible & absolutely glorious all at the same time, said another.

"The chillest dude in America," a third said.

All about the suspect, Jermaine Lynn Long

As per the jail records, Jermaine Lynn Long is a registered sex offender. The victims family was outraged when they learned that Long was released just four days.

"This is totally unacceptable. I cannot believe he was just released four days ago and then come to find out he could have been arrested the same day and my son - we wouldn't even be sitting here right now," Jared Clarke, Sullivan's father, told The Ingraham Angle las week.