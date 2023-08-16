US Teen With Al-Qaeda Links Arrested For Plotting 'Terror Attack': FBI

The teen also had access to quite a significant number of firearms

A 17-year-old teenager from Philadephia was arrested and accused of planning a terrorist attack. The teen was arrested by the FBI in West Philadelphia on Friday and accused of communicating with a terror group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, reported the Independent.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference, "The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims."

"The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history," he added.

Mr Krasner further said, "We intend to pursue full accountability for these crimes and will continue to work vigilantly with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities from hateful, ideologically driven acts of violence."

According to ABC News, the teen allegedly had acquired chemicals and had taken steps to build a weapon of mass destruction.

"Among the items he purchased were tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals and devices often used as remote detonators," FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said at the news conference.

"He had not only taken steps in acquiring those items and materials that are commonly used in improvised explosive devices, but he had also taken steps to start putting potential devices together," Ms Maguire said.

The investigation started when the FBI became aware of the teen's alleged communication with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), a foreign terrorist organization affiliated with al Qaeda. Over a period of weeks, the FBI identified the teen and conducted an investigation, which included surveillance, the media outlet said.

Ms Maguire also revealed that the teen also had access to quite a significant number of firearms.

The teen has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment of another person.

The case was filed in juvenile court.