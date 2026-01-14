FBI Raids Washington Post Journalist For Reporting "Leaked" Information

The FBI on Wednesday searched the home of a Washington Post journalist who has written about US federal job cuts, in a move the newspaper described as "highly unusual and aggressive."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the search was part of an investigation into an alleged leak from the Pentagon, which has imposed new restrictive media policies under President Donald Trump.

Bondi said the journalist "was obtaining and reporting classified and illegally leaked information from a Pentagon contractor" and that the search warrant was executed after a request from the Pentagon.

The Post named the reporter as Hannah Natanson and said federal agents seized a work laptop, a personal laptop, her phone and a watch from her home in Virginia, outside Washington.

She is not the focus of the probe, the paper said, reporting that law enforcement was investigating a system administrator with top-level security clearance who is accused of taking home intelligence documents found in his lunchbox and his basement.

"The leaker is currently behind bars," Bondi said on social media. "The Trump Administration will not tolerate illegal leaks of classified information that, when reported, pose a grave risk to our nation's national security."

