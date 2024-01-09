US Teen Hallucinating On Drugs Attacks Teacher, Leaves Her With Brain Injury: Police

Representative Photo

A high school teenager in Ohio, United States, who was hallucinating on drugs, hit a teacher in the head and left her with a "severe brain injury" that necessitated the removal of her skullcap, as per a report in the New York Post. According to a police complaint, the Colerain High School student started behaving "distraught" after he "ingested an unknown drug" in a classroom on Thursday.

The 15-year-old struck the 60-year-old teacher in the head, resulting in "a severe brain injury requiring extensive medical treatment." The teacher was then taken by the medical personnel to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The teenager is also charged with grabbing and pinching the neck of a 15-year-old student, as per the outlet. According to the police, they discovered the suspected attacker in the career centre foyer of the school. He appeared to be experiencing hallucinations and had self-inflicted damage to his head.

He was also taken to the hospital and later to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of felonious assault.

The spokesperson for the Northwest Local Schools District, Lyndsey Creecy, stated that it "was an isolated incident" and is under investigation."We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers," a letter from Colerain High School to parents stated.

The school added, "There is no current threat to the school community regarding the matter. The district remains resolute in their commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff."