US Teacher Arrested For Asking Students To Write About 'Ways To Kill' Classmate

A school teacher in the United States has been arrested for giving students as assignment to write about killing a classmate. According to New York Post, The unidentified teacher asked students to come up with "ways to kill" the pupil during an English class at Crestwood Middle School in Chesapeake, Virginia. The incident took place in January 2022 and students proceeded to work on the assignment on their tablets. The outlet further said that the idea was proposed by one of the students, but the teacher went along with it.

The students who completed the assignment wrote about burning the pupil alive, chopping him, throwing him out the window and feeding him to a dog.

The police was informed about the incident when the bullied child told his parents about the incident, as per the Post report.

When asked, the teacher said that the student who was the subject of the assignment did not seem upset by it. He. however, admitted that the assignment was not appropriate and should not have been carried out.

The teacher also said that he did it to engage the class.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to a minor's delinquency and voluntarily surrendered his teaching license.

The Chesapeake School District told the Post that the teacher was employed at the school from August 31, 2021, till April 8, 2022.

The school district officials refused to comment further on the issue saying, "The safety of our students is our top priority and Chesapeake Public Schools expects all employees to act with the utmost professionalism to provide a positive learning environment for all students."