US Teacher, 26, Charged After Confessing To Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student

A former teacher at a high-performing Michigan charter school, known for emphasising moral virtues, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. 26-year-old Jocelyn Sanroman disclosed the illicit affair to a colleague, prompting authorities to take action, according to Click On Detroit.

In 2023, while employed at Oakside Prep Academy, a charter school in Waterford Township, Sanroman allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Prosecutors stated that she confided in a fellow teacher about the relationship, who then reported it to the police.

"This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim. These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

If convicted on the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, Sanroman faces up to 15 years in prison.

School officials described the allegations as disturbing and stated they took immediate action upon learning of the accusations. "We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remain our top priority," the school said in a statement to FOX 2.

