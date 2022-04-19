US 'Taking Close Look At' Labelling Russia As A State Sponsor Of Terrorism: Report

US State Department officials are looking at designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism"

US State Department officials are looking at designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN.

"We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," Mr Price said on Monday in response to a question about potentially designating Russia. "Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate."

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.

Notably, US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per the White House.

"There are no plans for the President to go," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said regarding the Biden administration's plans to send a high-level US official to Kiev soon.

The US earlier had announced to provide Ukraine with an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid including heavy artillery as Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will hold a video call with US allies and partners on Tuesday to discuss providing support for Ukraine and restrictions on Russia, as per the White House.

"The President convenes a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department had said the next phase of US sanctions would target Russia's military-industrial complex, according to reports.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)