Americans Reconsider 'Travel To China' Over Coronavirus: US State Department

The State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located

Washington:

The US State Department on Monday encouraged Americans to "reconsider" any plans to travel to China amid a deadly outbreak of a coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan.

The State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. So far, 82 people have died as a result of the virus, all of them in China.

The department noted that last week it ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province," the department said in a statement.



