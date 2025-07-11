Advertisement

Trump Slaps 35% Tariff On Canada, Warns Of Further Hike If They Retaliate

It was the latest of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday, after he repeatedly threatened to simply decide a tariff rate for countries as negotiations continue over his "reciprocal" tariffs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Trump Slaps 35% Tariff On Canada, Warns Of Further Hike If They Retaliate
Trump is planning to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most other trade partners.
  • Canadian exports will be charged 35% tariff from August 1, said Donald Trump
  • The tariff on Canadian goods will increase if Ottawa retaliates, the President warned
  • Trump also plans 15% or 20% blanket tariffs on most other trading partners
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would impose a 35% tariff on imports from Canada next month and planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most other trade partners.

In a letter released on his social media platform, Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the new rate would go into effect on Aug. 1 and would go up if Canada retaliated.

Trump has broadened his trade war in recent days, setting new tariffs on a number of countries, including allies Japan and South Korea, along with a 50% tariff on copper.

In an interview with NBC News published on Thursday, Trump said other trading partners that had not yet received such letters would likely face blanket tariffs.

"Not everybody has to get a letter. You know that. We're just setting our tariffs," Trump said in the interview.

"We're just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it's 20% or 15%. We'll work that out now," Trump was quoted as saying by the network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Tariffs, Donald Trump, Canada
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com