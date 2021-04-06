US Shooting Leaves Two Critical, Alleged Shooter Killed: Police

Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, were still trying to piece together the events. (Representational)

Two men were shot and critically wounded in a Maryland commercial park on Tuesday in an incident that ended with the alleged gunman, identified as a Navy sailor, going to a nearby military base where he was shot dead, police said.

Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Washington, were still trying to piece together the events shortly after they unfolded with an emergency call at 8:20 AM EDT (1220 GMT).

"As you can imagine, this is a very active scene right now," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"We have two different scenes," Lando said. "All I can tell you is that we have confirmed we have only one shooter. The public is safe."

After receiving the call, police found the two shooting victims, both men, at Riverside Tech Park, a suburban-style sprawling complex of two-story commercial businesses, Lando said.

Both were flown to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, Lando said, adding that "at this time, the last update we have is that both of our victims are in critical condition."

The alleged shooter then went to the nearby Fort Detrick Army base, about four miles (6 km) away, where was fatally shot by military personnel, Lando said.

The Navy said on Twitter that the unidentified shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman.

Lando said police would have a further update on Tuesday afternoon.

