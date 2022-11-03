US, Seoul Agree To Extend Joint Air Drills After N. Korea Missile Tests

"The joint air forces have agreed to extend the Vigilant Storm drill that kicked off on October 31 with respect to the North's recent provocations," the air force said in a statement.

"The joint air forces have agreed to extend the Vigilant Storm drill that kicked off on October 31 with respect to the North's recent provocations," the air force said in a statement hours after Pyongyang's launch of three missiles.

