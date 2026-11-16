US Sends 3rd Aircraft Carrier To Middle East Day After Iran Attacks Bahrain

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, media reports said, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The deployment, which was reported by the National News and Axios journalist Barak Ravid, comes as fighting reignites in the region, with Iran claiming a drone attack on US-allied Bahrain on Sunday, ending a lull in strikes in the war.

The Islamic republic also fired drones at Bahrain on Friday -- the first strikes since September against countries in the energy-rich Gulf, which has been heavily targeted in the conflict that erupted in February.

US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the war at a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin this week, an official said Friday.

Months of diplomacy have failed to resolve the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)