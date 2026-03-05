US Senator Tim Sheehy On Snapping Arm Of Protester: "He Came Looking For Confrontation, Got One"

A Republican Senator and former Navy SEAL has sparked a fierce debate over the use of force in the halls of Congress after physically intervening to help police restrain a protester, resulting in an audible bone fracture.

Senator Tim Sheehy stepped in during a Senate Armed Services hearing when Brian McGinnis, a Marine Corps veteran and anti-war activist, refused to leave the room. As the two men grappled, a loud "snap" echoed through the chamber, caught on microphone as McGinnis was forced to the ground.

A "De-escalation" Gone Wrong?

In a statement that has since gone viral, Senator Sheehy remained firm that his actions were necessary to support law enforcement. Rather than expressing regret for the injury, the Senator suggested the protester was responsible for the outcome of the physical clash.

"Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor... He was fighting back. I decided to help out and de-escalate the situation," Sheehy explained. "This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

While the Senator claims he was simply assisting overwhelmed officers, critics have questioned whether a sitting lawmaker should be using combat tactics on a citizen-particularly a fellow veteran-during a public hearing.

Charges Piling Up

Despite the physical injury he sustained during his arrest, the legal system is proceeding rapidly with a series of serious charges against Mr McGinnis. He is currently being held on seven separate counts, which include three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest, and one count of unlawful demonstration.

Supporters of the Senator argue he acted instinctively to maintain order, while opponents suggest the level of force used was "disturbing" and unnecessary for a civilian setting.