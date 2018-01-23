US Senate Votes To End Government Shutdown, Bill Heads To House The measure funding federal operations until February 8 easily passed by a vote of 81 to 18.

The spending measure now heads to the House of Representatives. (AFP) Washington: The US Senate overcame days of acrimonious feuding on Monday to pass a temporary spending bill aimed at ending a three-day government shutdown.



The measure funding federal operations until February 8 easily passed by a vote of 81 to 18, after Democrats won assurances from Republicans on addressing the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants facing possible deportation from early March.



The spending measure now heads to the House of Representatives, where Republican leaders have said it has enough support to pass, before being sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.



