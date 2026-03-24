Who Is Markwayne Mullin, Trump's Ally And New New Homeland Security Chief

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Markwayne Mullin as the new chief of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency reeling from a partial government shutdown as it works to enforce President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Senators voted 54-45 for 48-year-old Republican Mullin, a former wrestler and martial arts fighter who previously served as a senator for Oklahoma.

Mullin replaces Kristi Noem as DHS head, after she was fired earlier this month in part for her handling of the recent large-scale operation against undocumented migrants in Minnesota, during which federal immigration agents shot dead two protesters who were US citizens.

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate last week, Mullin said one of his goals would be to steer DHS and its flashpoint Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency away from the spotlight.

"My goal in six months is that we're not the lead story every single day," Mullin said.

"I want to protect the homeland," he added. "I want to bring peace of mind. I want to bring confidence back to the agency."

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois expressed skepticism of Mullin's promises, saying in a statement: "While the problems at DHS are larger than any one person, I remain concerned that Senator Mullin will not rein in ICE abuses."

"I voted no, because I will not vote to install another yes-man to enable Donald Trump's worst instincts."

Mullin had also signaled openness to requiring judicial warrants for immigration enforcement operations, a potential shift from current policy and a key demand from Democrats in ongoing funding negotiations.

DHS funding has been lapsed since February 14, as Democratic lawmakers seek to implement reforms to immigration enforcement.

The monthlong DHS shutdown has impacted other services overseen by the department, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the agency responsible for airport security screenings.

TSA staff around the country have worked for weeks without pay, with more than 300 quitting since the start of the shutdown, leading to extended travel delays as airports struggle to screen air travelers.

Trump on Sunday announced ICE agents would be deployed to airports impacted by the travel delays, with his top border adviser Tom Homan confirming to CNN the plan.

While ICE is part of the Department of Homeland Security, it has nonetheless been able to maintain operations using funds approved by Congress last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)