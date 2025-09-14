US Seeks $58 Million Security Boost After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The Trump administration is asking Congress for an extra $58 million to bolster security for the executive and judicial branches following the fatal shooting of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, according to a White House official.

The request to include the extra funding in an upcoming stopgap bill comes ahead of a September 30 deadline when the current federal spending law runs out. Punchbowl News first reported on the funding request.

The administration also signaled support for expanding resources to safeguard lawmakers, though it left the specifics of that decision to the legislative branch, the outlet reported.

Kirk's shooting at a university event in Utah this week has raised new fears about the safety of public officials, particularly after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign last year.

Republicans are pushing for a short-term spending bill to keep the government open next month, but have so far rejected demands from Democrats to include health-care provisions in any extension. Republicans will need to secure votes from Democrats to pass a spending measure.

That sets up a showdown over expiring Obamacare subsidies and other health-care funding priorities, with Democrats vowing to block any measure that ignores them and some moderate Republicans signaling openness to a deal to avoid steep premium hikes for millions of Americans.

