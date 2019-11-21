Individual Trying To Enter White House Grounds In Custody: Secret Service

"The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers," the US President's protective service said on Twitter

World | | Updated: November 21, 2019 19:20 IST
It did not say when the incident occurred or identify the individual


Washington: 

The US Secret Service said Thursday an unidentified individual has been apprehended after attempting to enter the White House grounds by following an authorized vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers," the president's protective service said on Twitter, using the acronym for its uniformed division.

It did not say when the incident occurred or identify the individual in the "unauthorized vehicle" that "attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint." 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


