US Says Russia May Be 'Advising' Iran To Suppress Ongoing Protests

The United States believes Russia may be advising Iran on how to conduct its crackdown against mass protests sparked by the death of a woman following her arrest by morality police.

The White House is "concerned that Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests, drawing on... extensive experience in suppressing" opponents, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, was less clear about whether the Kremlin had already ordered such a move.

"They may be considering some sort of support to crack down on Iran's protesters," he said.

"We see signs that they may be considering the ability to train," he said. "Sadly Russia has experience."

Kirby also reiterated that the allegation that Iranian personnel are in occupied Ukraine to help Russian forces use deadly drones in a campaign largely targeting civilian infrastructure.

"They're now on the ground in Crimea to assist that effort," he said.

