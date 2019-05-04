US Says 'Aware' Of North Korea Actions On Missile Launch, Will 'Monitor'

North Korea launched projectiles into the sea Saturday, South Korean military said. (File)

The United States is watching North Korea's actions after the South Korean military said Pyongyang had launched short-range missiles into the sea on Saturday, the White House said.

"We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The launch would be North Korea's first such action in more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.

