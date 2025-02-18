US, Russia To Name Teams To Negotiate "Ending Conflict In Ukraine"

Washington said Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, as the superpowers met on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia without Kyiv or the EU.

However, no specifics on a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin emerged from the gathering in Riyadh, the first high-level official Washington-Moscow talks since Ukraine's 2022 invasion.

Some European leaders, alarmed by Trump's overhaul of US policy on Russia, fear Washington will make serious concessions to Moscow and re-write the continent's security arrangement in a Cold War-style deal between superpowers.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to "appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible", the State Department said.

Washington added the sides had also agreed to "establish a consultation mechanism" to address "irritants" to Russia and America's relationship, noting the sides would lay the groundwork for future cooperation.

Russia offered less detail on the outcome of the talks, saying: "We discussed and outlined our principled positions, and agreed that separate teams of negotiators will be in touch on this topic in due course."

"It is still difficult to talk about a specific date for a meeting between the two leaders," said Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy aide.

Russia sketched out some of its perspectives on future talks to ending the fighting in Ukraine, arguing that settling the war required a reorganisation of Europe's defence agreements.

Moscow has long called for the withdrawal of NATO forces from eastern Europe, viewing the alliance as an existential threat on its flank.

"A lasting and long-term viable resolution is impossible without a comprehensive consideration of security issues on the continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, responding to a question by AFP.

Before invading Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow had demanded NATO pull out of central and eastern Europe.

European leaders held an emergency meeting in Paris a day earlier, but struggled to put on a united front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Turkey on Tuesday, said on the eve of the talks that he was not invited and would not "recognise any things or any agreements about us without us".

Isolated by the West for three years, Russia is hoping for a "restoration" of ties with the United States and a comeback to the international arena.

At the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, negotiations began without visible handshakes.

'How to start negotiations'

Both Russia and the United States have cast Tuesday's meeting as the beginning of a potentially lengthy process and downplayed the prospects of a breakthrough.

Russia's Ushakov told state media the talks would discuss "how to start negotiations on Ukraine".

Trump has said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, but has thus far presented no concrete plan.

The United States has urged both sides that concessions will have to be made if any peace talks materialise.

Russia on the eve of the summit said there cannot be even a "thought" on it giving up territory seized from Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Ukraine had the "right" to join the European Union, but not the NATO military alliance.

It also said Putin was "ready" to negotiate with Zelensky "if necessary", though repeated its questioning of his "legitimacy" -- a reference to his five-year term expiring last year, despite Ukrainian law not requiring elections during wartime.

The Ukrainian leader was in Turkey on Tuesday for discussions on the conflict with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He is due in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, though he said he does not plan to meet with US or Russian officials.

'Efforts toward peace'

The EU, reeling from a series of speeches by Trump's officials indicating Washington does not see Moscow as a threat, said it still wants to "partner" with the United States on any truce talks.

Trump's administration has given no clear answer on whether the EU would take part and Moscow has said it sees no point in Europe having a seat at the table.

"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else," the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on social media.

"We want to partner with the US to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Key Russian ally China also welcomed "efforts towards peace" on Tuesday.

"At the same time, we hope that all parties and stakeholders can participate," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Russia has presented cautious optimism on the talks.

