US Releases Final Trove Of Secret John F Kennedy Assassination Files

The US National Archives on Tuesday released the final batch of files related to the November 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy -- a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

The move follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January directing the unredacted release of the remaining files related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother, former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

