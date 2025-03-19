Advertisement

US Releases Final Trove Of Secret John F Kennedy Assassination Files

The move follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January directing the unredacted release of the remaining files related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother, former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade in Texas on November 22, 1963.
Washington:

The US National Archives on Tuesday released the final batch of files related to the November 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy -- a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

