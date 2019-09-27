US Proposes Drastic Cut To Refugee Resettlement Program

US State Department made the announcement on Thursday. (File)

The Trump administration plans to drastically lower the ceiling of a decades-old refugee resettlement program to 18,000 people from its current level of 30,000, the State Department said Thursday.

"This refugee admissions proposal reaffirms America's enduring commitment to assist the world's displaced people, while fulfilling our first duty to protect and serve the American people," the department said.

