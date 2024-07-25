Dropped Out Of Presidential Race To 'Unite My Party': Joe Biden

Joe Biden praised Kamala Harris, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday that he had dropped out of the 2024 election to unite his party and his country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

"There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices," he said, adding that he dropped out of the White House race to "unite my party."

In his first televised address since his stunning decision, the 81-year-old hailed his "tough" and "capable" Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history on Sunday, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age and mental acuity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)