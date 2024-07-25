Biden Says US Is More Powerful Than 'Any Dictator Or Tyrant'

President Joe Biden called the United States the "most powerful idea" in world history Wednesday, in a televised speech from the Oval Office days after announcing he would drop out from the White House race.

"America's an idea, an idea stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant," he said, warning that democracy is at stake in the November election.

