'She's Experienced, Tough, Capable': Joe Biden Praises Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised his Vice President Kamala Harris -- presumptive nominee for the Democratic presidential ticket -- as "tough" and "capable" as he addressed the nation from the Oval Office.

"She's experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now, the choice is up to you, the American people," he said days after bowing out of the election race and endorsing her.

Join me as I deliver an address from the Oval Office. https://t.co/MPTTLv6nyn — President Biden (@POTUS) July 24, 2024

Biden also told Americans that he had dropped out of the 2024 election to unite his party and his country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," the 81-year-old said in his first televised address since his stunning decision.

"I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history on Sunday, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age and mental acuity.

Using the powerfully symbolic setting of the Resolute Desk, Biden's speech called for an end to the divisions in US politics and said the country was more powerful than "any dictator or tyrant."

The veteran Democrat said there was a "time and a place for new voices, fresh voices. Yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

