Biden To Visit Texas On Sunday After Deadly School Shooting: White House

Texas Shooting: Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to stand up against the country's pro-gun lobby.

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will head to Texas on Sunday to offer condolences to the loved ones of victims of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, the White House said Thursday.

The Bidens will "grieve with the community that lost 21 lives," the White House said in a brief statement about the trip to Uvalde, which had been expected in the wake of Tuesday's carnage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)