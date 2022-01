President Joe Biden vowed to "get out" out the White House more often.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to "get out" out the White House more often and travel across the United States, at a press conference to mark his first year in office.

When asked how his second year may differ from his first, Biden replied: "Number One: I am getting out of this place more often. I am going to go out and talk to the public."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)