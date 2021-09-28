US President Joe Biden Gets Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

US President Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine booster on Monday and told Americans still resisting the shots that they are damaging the country.
Biden rolled up his left sleeve in the White House and got a third Pfizer dose in line with the recently approved health guidance, which allows boosters for those 65 or older.
"I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65," Biden, 78, joked.
Also eligible for boosters are adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the virus.
But the problem, Biden said, is that a significant chunk of Americans continue to refuse even one shot of the vaccine, fueling a deadly nationwide surge of the Delta variant.
Biden said 77 percent of Americans had got vaccines but this wasn't enough, with still nearly a quarter refusing.