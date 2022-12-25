US President Joe Biden Decorates Christmas Tree At White House

Earlier this week President Biden delivered a Christmas address from the White House.

US President Joe Biden soaked in the yuletide spirit by decorating a Christmas tree with First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden shared a photo of him and the First Lady putting finishing touches to a Christmas tree at the White House.

"Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve," he tweeted.

Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/zdCjjRrI9o — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

Earlier this week President Biden delivered a Christmas address from the White House, wishing an increasingly divided America a "fresh start" including a purge of "the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another."

The Democrat leader has recently taken a more aggressive stance against opposition Republicans, but with Christmas just three days away, his holiday message centered on themes of reconciliation and unity.

"My hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection, find that stillness... at the heart of Christmas and really look at each other," Biden said from a festive White House decked out with trees, garland and white lights.

"Not as Democrats or Republicans. Not as members of Team Red or Team Blue. But as who we really are, fellow Americans, fellow human beings worthy of being treated with dignity and respect."

The 80-year-old spoke often early in his term about the need for reconciliation amid the discord left in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency.