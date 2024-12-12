US President-Elect Donald Trump Is Time Magazine's "Person Of The Year"

Donald Trump will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday on the same day he is expected to be named Time magazine's "Person of the Year", according to two people familiar with the selection and plans.

A spokesperson for Time declined to comment on the selection.

The Republican president-elect built his fortune as a New York real estate investor before turning to politics. During his first term as president, he measured his success in part by the strength of the stock market, which has so far welcomed his re-election.

The ringing of the bell signifies the start or closing of the trading day at the world's largest stock exchange, and is considered an honor. The act has historically been reserved for company executives celebrating an initial public offering or other major corporate milestones, but celebrities and politicians like Ronald Reagan, Nelson Mandela and Arnold Schwarzenegger have also rung it.

Politico first reported the news of Mr Trump's selection and plans.

Time bestowed the "Person of the Year" title to Mr Trump once before, in 2016. It named Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "Person of the Year" in 2020, after they defeated Mr Trump. Pop star Taylor Swift received the title last year.

