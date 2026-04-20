Trump To Recite Bible Verse At Oval Office Days After Clash With Pope Leo

US President Donald Trump is set to take part in a public Bible reading event this week at the White House. Trump will deliver a recorded message from the Oval Office on Tuesday as part of an event titled America Reads The Bible, according to reports.

“On April 21, President Trump is scheduled to read Scripture via video message from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. EST hour,” according to a press release from organisers. Several senior members of his administration, including Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Susie Wiles, are also expected to participate in the event, CNN reported.

Trump is expected to read from the Bible specifically from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22. The passage includes a widely cited verse: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

The same verse had drawn attention earlier when Couy Griffin referenced it during prayers at the United States Capitol attack in 2021.

Event organiser Bunni Pounds said the passage was intentionally reserved for Trump, describing him as “someone special” to read that portion of scripture.

His participation comes close on the heels of tensions playing out publicly between Trump and Pope Leo, particularly over America and Israel's war on Iran. Reacting to the pope's remarks, Trump told reporters, “We don't like a pope that's going to say that it's OK to have a nuclear weapon. I'm not a fan of Pope Leo.”

The pope, in turn, pushed back, saying he had “no fear of the Trump administration.”

The president also drew criticism after posting an AI-generated image that appeared to show him as Jesus. The post sparked backlash, including from some of his own supporters, and was later taken down.

Responding to the controversy, Trump said the image had been misinterpreted. “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better. And I do make people better,” he said.

According to CNN, the administration is increasingly bringing faith-based elements into its public messaging since Trump returned to office. This has included urging Americans to set aside time each week for prayer while official government social media handles have shared Bible verses and Christian-themed visuals.

The report also notes that prayer services have been organised within federal agencies as part of this shift.