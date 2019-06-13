Donald Trump Likely To Meet Xi Jinping On Sidelines Of G20: White House

Donald Trump has repeatedly said he expects to meet Xi at the G20 gathering to talk about the trade dispute between the two nations.

World | | Updated: June 13, 2019 21:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Likely To Meet Xi Jinping On Sidelines Of G20: White House

A Trump-Xi meeting would mark a turning point in the bruising trade dispute. (Reuters)


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit later this month in Japan, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, although he suggested a meeting was not yet firmly scheduled.

"It looks like we're moving in that direction," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel when asked if the two leaders would have a bilateral meeting.

Trump has repeatedly said he expects to meet Xi at the G20 gathering to talk about the trade dispute between the two nations.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US-China meetingUS President Donald TrumpChinese President Xi Jinping

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsHonor 20Pixel 4

................................ Advertisement ................................